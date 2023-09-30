Pictures: The Nichols Park Neighborhood in Springfield celebrates ‘Good Neighbor Week’

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and the city of Springfield have partnered to celebrate the ‘Good Neighbor Week’ in Springfield.

The second of five block parties happened Friday night in the Nichols Park Neighborhood. Those attending enjoyed free ice cream, live music, and science experiments from the KY3 First Alert Weather Team.

Future Block Parties:

  • Smith Park - 10/2 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Fassnight Park - 10/3 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sequiota Park - 10/4 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

