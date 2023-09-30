What a government shutdown will look like for airports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In a couple of days, the government will run out of money without making a deal.

This means federal employees will be without work or out of a paycheck even though members of congress will continue getting paid.

“When it comes to air travel, federal employees are involved in two essential ways. Number one, federal employees manage security checkpoints at every checkpoint in the country and they manage every air traffic control tower in the country. So that’s the federal government right there but because it’s an essential service, air travel have to continue working,” said Kent Boyd with the Springfield Branson National Airport.

Boyd says in 2019 when the government was shutdown, checkpoints and air traffic control continued operating as normal.

If a shutdown goes longer than a couple of weeks, TSA and FAA employees will still have to remain on the job waiting for a settlement to be reached.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.