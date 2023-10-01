Congrats! KY3′s Lisa Rose honored with the Silver Circle Award at Mid-America Emmys

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Congrats to KY3′s Lisa Rose! She became the newest National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-America Chapter Silver Circle member.

The Silver Circle recognizes television professionals who have served the industry with distinction for 25 years or more. Lisa received the honor at the 47th Annual Mid-America Regional Emmy Awards show in Branson.

Lisa began her career at KODE-TV in Joplin. She came to KY3 News in 1984. Lisa is a Springfield native, graduating from Christian Schools of Springfield.

