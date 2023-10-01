FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Monday before cooler air starts to return

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Even with partly to mostly sunny skies across the Ozarks today, it was still a warm day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. That still is well above the average high of 76° for the first day of October. While a surface high pressure is keeping our southerly breeze in place tonight and for Monday, we have our next cold front working through the Rockies and into the Plains this evening. It will head our way once the upper-level ridge in control starts to break down in a few days.

Next cold front out in the Plains and Rockies (KY3)

Upper ridge still in control for a few more days (KY3)

With the upper-level ridge still in control, we’ll have quiet skies through the night and partly to mostly sunny skies for our Monday. This setup will take temperatures from lows in the lower 60s to highs back in the middle to upper 80s across the Ozarks.

Partly to mostly sunny for Monday (KY3)

Staying warm for Monday afternoon (KY3)

After a quiet and mostly clear Tuesday morning, the upper-level ridge will start to buckle down. That will allow more partly sunny skies to roll in through the day as the cold front edges closer to us. Still, we’ll keep dry across the area with temperatures still warm. After lows in the lower to middle 60s, highs will push into the middle 80s for Tuesday afternoon.

Partly sunny and dry for Tuesday (KY3)

A touch cooler Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Heading into Wednesday, the upper-level low with our next storm system kicks into the Northern Plains and pushes our cold front into the area. The approaching front will start bringing in scattered showers and some t-storms by the morning drive Wednesday from the west. Once in here, off and on chances for rain and t-storms will continue for Wednesday and into Thursday. While the front will be moving on through the day on Thursday, I think we could have some lingering rain chances for the southeastern Ozarks to start Thursday evening out. Once we get into Thursday afternoon, the rain chances will start moving on and skies will be clearing out behind the cold front.

Rain chances return Wednesday (KY3)

Rain chances should depart by Thursday evening (KY3)

With the rain chances on the way for Wednesday and Thursday, indications point to an increase in the potential amounts. On average, we should see 1 to 2 inches of rain by the time the rain chances clear out Thursday evening with the higher amounts favoring the southwestern Ozarks. This will be welcome rain to put a dent in the dry conditions still trying to hold on across parts of the area.

Some beneficial rain with our midweek rain chances (KY3)

While the rain chances and cold front will start cooling us down on Wednesday and Thursday, the vastly different upper-level setup will have the upper-level low over the Great Lakes keep a northwest flow aloft for the coming weekend. That will make sure next weekend stays dry with MUCH cooler weather to look forward to.

Dry and mild jet setup for the coming weekend (KY3)

How much cooler air are we talking about? By Wednesday, our average high should be 74° for early October. The clouds and rain chances should bring highs back down into the middle 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. And the numbers keep going down after Thursday.

Fall air takes control starting Wednesday (KY3)

With sunshine returning for Friday, temperatures will go from a chilly start in the lower 50s to highs around 70°. By Friday evening, another cold front will come through with another dose of cooler air. Not only will that push highs into the middle 60s for Saturday and upper 60s for next Sunday, it will keep morning lows mainly in the middle 40s for both mornings as well. Again, fall will return! We just need to be patient for a few more days.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.