Former Texas County sheriff, Carl Watson, passes away

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office shared Saturday that former Sheriff Carl Watson passed away. He was 80-years-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, Watson also served with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to an online obituary, visitations will be held on Monday, October 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Houston First Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 3, at 2:00 p.m. at the same location. A burial will be held on Tuesday, October 3, at the New Hope Cemetery.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.