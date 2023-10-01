Former Texas County sheriff, Carl Watson, passes away

Courtesy: Texas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Texas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office shared Saturday that former Sheriff Carl Watson passed away. He was 80-years-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, Watson also served with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to an online obituary, visitations will be held on Monday, October 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Houston First Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 3, at 2:00 p.m. at the same location. A burial will be held on Tuesday, October 3, at the New Hope Cemetery.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell. Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Department
Phelps County authorities searching for one of two inmates who escaped the jail Friday night
Car accident
Lebanon man killed in Wright County crash
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from pressure during the first...
Mahomes could make more history when Chiefs square off against Jets in Sunday night showdown
Changes are coming to our forecast
A cold front brings fall back
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool air returns this week
Hundreds of Gold Star families honored at Silver Dollar City
Jacob Clark/Missouri State University
Unbeaten Southern Illinois rolls past Missouri State in Missouri Valley opener