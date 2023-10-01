GALLERY: KY3 celebrates 70 years as The Place To Be in the Ozarks

When KYTV celebrated its 10th anniversary in 1963
When KYTV celebrated its 10th anniversary in 1963(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 70 years ago, on October 1, 1953, KYTV went on the air for the very first time in the Ozarks.

To be exact, the first telecast hit the airwaves at 4:47 p.m. It all started in 1951 when a group known as Springfield Television Incorporated decided to petition the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to build a TV station in Springfield. After a couple of years, the FCC gave the go-ahead to build KYTV.

From then until 2023, KY3 has served as The Place To Be in the Ozarks. Providing one of the most well-known and longest-running locally-originated programs, The Children’s Hour with Aunt Rene, then Aunt Norma, to covering some of the biggest stories in the Ozarks, from the Joplin tornado to the Gypsy Blancharde case, and more.

And, of course, having the legacy news teams you have watched over the years, from Ned Reynolds, Steve Grant, Lisa Rose, and Ron Hearst, and so many more over our 70 years on air.

Below is a gallery of some great memories from the past 70 years. Here’s to 70 more!

Caption

