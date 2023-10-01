KY3 brings home multiple awards during Mid-America Emmys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News won multiple Emmys, and our own Lisa Rose was honored with being inducted into the Silver Circle.

The first Emmy was for the consumer & business category. Ashley Reynolds’ story on Thai Express owner, Patrick Nett won that category. Nett hosted a fundraiser at his restaurant to raise money for a family whose three-year-old daughter died in a drowning accident. The family never got the money from the fundraiser.

After the initial story aired, Nett gave the donated funds to the family.

The second Emmy was for the religion, short-form content. KY3′s The Place’s Michael Gibson won for his story profiling John Alarid of Freedom City Church.

And KY3′s Lisa Rose became the newest National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-America Chapter Silver Circle member.

The Silver Circle recognizes television professionals who have served the industry with distinction for 25 years or more.

Another Springfieldian, Dave Davis of Hillcrest High School, joined Lisa in the Silver Circle for his work with the Hillcrest journalism department.

