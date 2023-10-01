Spring Hill Pumpkin Patch in Mountain Grove opens for the fall season

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday marked the first day of the season for Spring Hill Pumpkin Patch in Mountain Grove.

The pumpkin patch is completely family-friendly, with no horror or Halloween elements. But there are lots of fun events, including a corn maze, archery tag, and lots of fall-themed photo booths. And, of course, you can’t go home without a pumpkin

“I just think they get out here and they get to be kids. And so our motto has always kind of been...where every kid can be a country kid for a day,” said Tara Smith, a partner at the pump

Spring Hill is open from 11 a.m. to dark on Saturday and Sunday, and weekdays are by reservation.

They have fire pits available for reservation, bring your own hotdogs and smores, and food is available in the main cabin.

