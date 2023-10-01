Unbeaten Southern Illinois rolls past Missouri State in Missouri Valley opener

Jacob Clark/Missouri State University
Jacob Clark/Missouri State University(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ro Elliott raced 64 yards on the third play from scrimmage and added a second touchdown five minutes later to spark unbeaten Southern Illinois to a 33-20 win over Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools on Saturday afternoon.

The Salukis held Missouri State to just 31 total yards rushing.

Thomas Burks kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Southern Illinois a 23-13 lead.

The Bears scored on a 31-yard pass from Jordan Pachot to Hunter Wood to get within a field goal with 5:45 left in the third quarter. Nic Baker answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Quinn and Burks added a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to set the final margin.

Elliott finished with 102 yards on nine carries to lead the Salukis (4-0). Baker was 26-of-35 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown and added 24 yards on four carries.

Pachot completed 14 of 21 passes for 176 yards for Missouri State (1-3). Freshman Jmariyae Robinson had eight catches for 119 yards.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

