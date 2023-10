CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) -A woman from Berryville died in a crash west of Oak Grove Sunday evening.

Arkansas State Police say Christine Marshall, 81, ran off State Highway 21 at County Road 608 and hit a tree. No one else was hurt in the crash.

