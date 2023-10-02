Have questions about Arkansas roads? Ask ArDOT

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) launched a new customer service platform Monday, Oct. 2, known as “Ask ArDOT.”

Ask ArDOT is a streamlined way for the public to submit questions and comments and communicate with ArDOT employees about topics pertaining to Arkansas’ highways and interstates – anything from construction project details to potholes to trucking permits to job applications.

“ArDOT has always prided itself on its high standard of communication with the public,” ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor said. “This new customer service platform furthers that commitment. This software allows us to track stakeholder input and inquiries and to use that data to better serve the citizens of Arkansas.”

Ask ArDOT can be accessed by going to ArDOT.gov, clicking the “Contact Us” tab, and clicking the link to the Ask ArDOT platform. Citizens will be prompted to create an account with their email, which gives ArDOT employees a way to communicate back and forth with them.

Once logged in, citizens can choose from a variety of different categories under which to submit their inquiry. They also have access to Frequently Asked Questions, quick links, and popular topics. Once the inquiry is submitted, citizens may log back into their account at any time to view updates and communicate one-on-one with ArDOT.

Ask ArDOT allows citizens to ask questions, get information, and track the status of their inquiries. The goal of Ask ArDOT is to ensure citizens have a customer service experience that is easy, thorough, and timely – as serving the citizens of Arkansas is a top priority for ArDOT.

To learn more about how to use Ask ArDOT, click here.

