Lebanon, Mo. man charged with child pornography after investigators find several files on his computer

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lebanon has been charged after authorities found several files of child pornography on his computer.

According to online court records, 48-year-old Peter Walters is charged with first-degree promoting child porn, and two counts of possession of child porn.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on September 27, investigators searched his house in Lebanon as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation. Authorities found a computer in his bedroom that had digital files containing videos of child pornography.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

Walters is scheduled to appear in court on October 11 for a bond hearing. He is being held in the Laclede County Jail.

