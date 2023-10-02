Lebanon, Mo. man charged with child pornography after investigators find several files on his computer

Courtsy: Laclede County Jail
Courtsy: Laclede County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lebanon has been charged after authorities found several files of child pornography on his computer.

According to online court records, 48-year-old Peter Walters is charged with first-degree promoting child porn, and two counts of possession of child porn.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on September 27, investigators searched his house in Lebanon as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation. Authorities found a computer in his bedroom that had digital files containing videos of child pornography.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

Walters is scheduled to appear in court on October 11 for a bond hearing. He is being held in the Laclede County Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
MGN Online
Woman from Marionville killed in a crash near Crane, Mo.
Truck crashes in construction zone on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crash closes westbound I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
Today will bring summer-like temperatures again with middle to upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer AND fall weather this week
Courtesy: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright promised his kids a puppy when he retired. Cardinals delivered on final day

Latest News

Diapers for community members in need at the Council of Churches of the Ozarks pantry.
Springfield, Mo. charities feel the impact of inflation a year later
This initiative comes as a response to the growing challenges of accessing mental health care...
Missouri allocates funds for mental health restoration programs in Greene County Jail
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals 2023: See the list of events in the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage...
Chiefs prove they have championship mettle, yet also have plenty of issues
Here’s how To Make your laundry scent crystals.
Queen of Clean: Make your own laundry scent crystals