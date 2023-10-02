Man with a pistol robs Brown Derby store near Missouri State University

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say a man robbed a Brown Derby Liquor Store with a pistol in downtown Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Steve Schwind, around 4:30 p.m., a man with a pistol demanded money from the store on National Avenue, near Missouri State University. A clerk gave him an undisclosed amount.

Lt. Schwind says the man was a white cap, a white long-sleeve t-shirt with a hood, dark shorts, and what he called a COVID-style mask.

The man was seen running west across National. Police have yet to find the suspect.

Lt. Schwind says no one in the store was hurt. SPD says anyone who witnessed the crime should call them at 417-864-1810.

