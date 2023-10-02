Mariah Carey’s Christmas music tour schedules show in Kansas City

FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting...
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2014, in New York. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., is upset that her beloved Mariah Carey Christmas album has gone missing, but she needn't worry, she's getting a replacement copy courtesy of the five-time Grammy winner herself. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mariah Carey has become synonymous with Christmas music. And there will be an opportunity for Kansas Citians to hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on more than just the radio.

The singer-songwriter announced “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour dates Monday morning, and one of the 13 stops is at T-Mobile Center on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

The monthlong tour features stops in Toronto, Philadelphia and New York City among others.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. For updated information, check out the T-Mobile Center website.

