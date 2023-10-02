Mariah Carey’s Christmas music tour schedules show in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mariah Carey has become synonymous with Christmas music. And there will be an opportunity for Kansas Citians to hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on more than just the radio.

The singer-songwriter announced “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour dates Monday morning, and one of the 13 stops is at T-Mobile Center on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

The monthlong tour features stops in Toronto, Philadelphia and New York City among others.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. For updated information, check out the T-Mobile Center website.

