Marionville holds grand public opening of indoor pickleball warehouse facility

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The small town of Marionville opened a pickleball warehouse full of courts Sunday that could bring in players from near and far.

According to the USA Pickleball website, the game is played as doubles (two players per team) or singles; doubles is most common and is similar to ping pong or tennis.

The new warehouse offers an indoor option for the increasingly popular game, and staff are excited to hit the ground running.

“So obviously, the advantage of indoor pickleball, particularly in Missouri, in the winter, is it just doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what the weather is, it’s always open, we’re always gonna have play,” said RaNay Riffe, the owner of the Pickleball Warehouse.

The warehouse is officially up and running for anyone who wants to play rain or shine.

