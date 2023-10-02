Missouri allocates funds for mental health restoration programs in Greene County Jail

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In a significant move to address the pressing issue of mental healthcare within the criminal justice system, the state of Missouri is set to allocate $2.5 million to establish restoration programs in county jails, including Greene County.

This initiative comes as a response to the growing challenges of accessing mental healthcare services, especially within state-run facilities.

The program’s implementation is expected to start within the next six months, thanks to the substantial financial support it has received. With half a million dollars designated for each location, mental healthcare advocates are optimistic that this initiative will be a much-needed lifeline for individuals struggling with mental health issues in the criminal justice system.

Stephanie Appleby, the executive director of NAMI Southwest Missouri, expressed the difficulties faced by individuals attempting to access mental health care services: “It’s very difficult to get in.”

She emphasized that even for those seeking assistance, gaining access to a state-run mental health facility can often feel like an insurmountable challenge. This situation leaves individuals in limbo, awaiting evaluations to determine their competency to stand trial.

The catalyst for this change was a new law that passed through the Missouri legislature during the summer. This legislation not only acknowledged the need for mental health restoration services but also took practical steps to allocate funds towards this crucial cause.

The selected counties, including Greene County, will now have the resources needed to establish these much-needed restoration programs.

Nora Bock, the director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Department of Mental Health, explained that the funding would also benefit other regions, such as the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, Clay County, and Jackson County.

The initiative comes at a time when the state is witnessing an upsurge in referrals for restoration evaluations from the courts, a trend that extends across the nation.

“It’s an emerging trend that seems to be exponentially growing. When you combine that with our workforce shortage, it puts us in a pretty serious predicament,” noted Bock.

KY3 News reached out to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for comment but did not receive a response by the deadline.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

