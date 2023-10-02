NAMI of Southwest Missouri back open after vandalism shuts down offices for two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday, October 2, marked the reopening of Springfield’s NAMI center. The Southwest Missouri branch of the National Alliance on Mental Health had been closed for half of September because of vandalism and other issues.

It was November 2021, when the local chapter of NAMI moved into the former home of The Victim Center in central Springfield. The building wasn’t new and cost over a half-million dollars, but the bigger location allowed NAMI to expand its services.

However, it did not allow the organization to escape the challenges that come with dealing with those in different stages of mental health.

“We are a drop-in center, so we have people coming here when they don’t have anywhere else to go,” said NAMI Executive Director Stephanie Appleby. “We are their family. And we’ve got some folks coming here who are desperate for help and maybe some people who are very acute. I love the building, and I love that we’re near resources, and I love that we have our own place. But what I’m noticing is we have a huge influx of people that we aren’t used to. I don’t think any of us planned for as many folks as we now serve coming in those doors. I think it’s a good thing, but I also don’t think this old building can keep up sometimes.”

In late August, the old building was flooded by water containing fecal matter.

“We had some vandalism with our plumbing,” Appleby explained. “We had people in our bathrooms flushing things down there that shouldn’t be flushed and causing some major backup issues where we’ve had to have the plumbing dug up and floors taken out.

The building had to have extensive plumbing work done, and an environmental service come in to clean the carpets, tiles, and walls. But then, over the Labor Day weekend, just over a week later, there was another act of vandalism.

“Someone threw a big rock through the front window,” Appleby said. “They didn’t shatter the glass, but it made it difficult because it was right next to the front door. So when anyone came in and out of the door, there was the potential that the glass would shatter on top of someone.”

After trying to remain open, NAMI ended up closing for two straight weeks. Unlike a previous broken glass incident last year that was considered a break-in attempt, this rock-throwing case was not believed to be a deliberate attempt to steal something. The glass still hasn’t been replaced yet but the area had been boarded-up and people were allowed back into the building.

“Although we have different walks in life there’s a common denominator that we all share,” said frequent visitor John Cunningham of his fellow NAMI patrons. “This is where we connect. I come here for peace of mind. I’ve grown to love it but all of a sudden it gets cut off and I lose direction and my life becomes more chaotic. Here I get structure again. Everybody needs a place where they can just sit down and think about what you’re doing, how you’re living your life and are you going in the right direction. Even now I’m waiting on the regulars to come back and have fellowship again and be a part of something.”

The string of challenges continued while the offices were closed. On September 24, a sprinkler leak caused damage to an office where the financial records are kept.

And with an estimate of $20,000 to fix all the recent problems, Appleby said NAMI is suffering in its ability to fulfill its purpose.

“Mostly the impact is the resources that are lost and the people we aren’t able to help because everything here is free,” she explained. “We’re not quite sure where that money is going to come from, and we’re just asking anyone who believes in our organization to consider helping us out so that we can resume full services.”

