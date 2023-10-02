Queen of Clean: Make your own laundry scent crystals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how To Make your laundry scent crystals.
How to:
- 1. 2 Cups of Epsom Salts
- 2. 15 drops of Orange Essential Oil (optional)
- 3. 15 drops of Lavender Essential Oil (optional)
- 4. Mason Jar or other container for the Laundry Scent Crystals
- 5. combine the Epsom Salts and Essential Oils in a mixing bowl. Use a whisk to mix it up and ensure the oils are fully incorporated.
- 6. If you prefer a mild scent, decrease the oils.
- 7. You can use a single oil or combine anyone you like.
- 8. Add laundry scent crystals to a container. If you use citrus oil in your mix, storing your scent booster in a glass container is best. If you don’t use citrus oils, use any container.
To Use:
- Add 1/8 to 1/4 a cup of laundry scent booster directly to your washing machine tub before you begin the wash cycle.
- This recipe yields 8-16 loads.
Warnings & Cautions: Be careful using the scent booster on linens that guests will use. Be sure they have no allergy issues.
For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.
