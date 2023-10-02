Queen of Clean: Make your own laundry scent crystals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how To Make your laundry scent crystals.

How to:

1. 2 Cups of Epsom Salts

2. 15 drops of Orange Essential Oil (optional)

3. 15 drops of Lavender Essential Oil (optional)

4. Mason Jar or other container for the Laundry Scent Crystals

5. combine the Epsom Salts and Essential Oils in a mixing bowl. Use a whisk to mix it up and ensure the oils are fully incorporated.

6. If you prefer a mild scent, decrease the oils.

7. You can use a single oil or combine anyone you like.

8. Add laundry scent crystals to a container. If you use citrus oil in your mix, storing your scent booster in a glass container is best. If you don’t use citrus oils, use any container.

To Use:

Add 1/8 to 1/4 a cup of laundry scent booster directly to your washing machine tub before you begin the wash cycle.

This recipe yields 8-16 loads.

Warnings & Cautions: Be careful using the scent booster on linens that guests will use. Be sure they have no allergy issues.

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

