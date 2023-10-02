Queen of Clean: Make your own laundry scent crystals

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how To Make your laundry scent crystals.

How to:

  • 1. 2 Cups of Epsom Salts
  • 2. 15 drops of Orange Essential Oil (optional)
  • 3. 15 drops of Lavender Essential Oil (optional)
  • 4. Mason Jar or other container for the Laundry Scent Crystals
  • 5. combine the Epsom Salts and Essential Oils in a mixing bowl. Use a whisk to mix it up and ensure the oils are fully incorporated.
  • 6. If you prefer a mild scent, decrease the oils.
  • 7. You can use a single oil or combine anyone you like.
  • 8. Add laundry scent crystals to a container. If you use citrus oil in your mix, storing your scent booster in a glass container is best. If you don’t use citrus oils, use any container.

To Use:

  • Add 1/8 to 1/4 a cup of laundry scent booster directly to your washing machine tub before you begin the wash cycle.
  • This recipe yields 8-16 loads.

Warnings & Cautions: Be careful using the scent booster on linens that guests will use. Be sure they have no allergy issues.

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

