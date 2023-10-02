Retiring Missouri State University president celebrates several successes in State of University address

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Administrators at Missouri State University celebrated several successes over the past year.

President Clif Smart delivered his likely final annual State of the University address on campus on Monday. He pointed to several achievements during his time in office, ranging from consistently balanced budgets to overcoming the pandemic. He also addressed the steadily increasing enrollment numbers over the past decade. It’s a trend current students appreciate and would like to see continue.

“It’s really nice to see people are taking an interest in it because I’m a really social guy, so it’s cool to meet a bunch of new people that are not from around the Missouri area and are from out of state or even out of the country,” said student Cooper Morgan. “So I’m really glad just to see all the new people coming in.”

Clif Smart plans to retire next summer. The head of the presidential search committee followed the president’s address with a discussion to gather input from people attending the event about what they’re looking for in the next MSU chief executive.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.