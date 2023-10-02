See the list: Missouri Governor Parson announces recipients of 2nd of new school safety grant program

Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a total of 566 school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools have received grant funds from the second round of funding for the School Safety Grant Program.

See grant award totals here on DESE’s website.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”

Governor Mike Parson approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), epinephrine auto-injectors, and automatic external defibrillators. This second round of funding was also available to nonpublic schools. An additional 169 school districts and charter schools received $20 million in funding during the first round of grants from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

“Missouri families continue to tell education leaders that ensuring their child’s school remains safe and secure is their biggest concern,”  Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “We thank Governor Parson and the General Assembly for their ongoing support and commitment to ensuring our schools remain among the safest places for our students.”

Schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) through a competitive grant application process. The maximum grant amount awarded was $300,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
Truck crashes in construction zone on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crash closes westbound I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
MGN Online
Woman from Springfield killed in a crash near Crane, Mo.
Today will bring summer-like temperatures again with middle to upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer AND fall weather this week
Courtesy: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright promised his kids a puppy when he retired. Cardinals delivered on final day

Latest News

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh motions from the sidelines during the third quarter of an...
Jets not happy with questionable penalty call that turned the game late in 23-20 loss to Chiefs
City looking at improving intersection at National and Division
Springfield leaders look to upgrade intersection at Division Street and National Avenue
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Springfield leaders look to upgrade intersection at Division Street and National Avenue
The West Plains Police Department identified multiple juveniles wanted for property damage.
West Plains Police Department identifies juveniles wanted for property damage