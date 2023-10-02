Springfield City Council discussing program offering no-cost visits to parents of newborns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are several items on Springfield City Council’s agenda on Monday evening.

The items include a $100,000 Missouri Children’s Trust Fund grant. The grant would allow the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to implement a Family Connects Program, offering no-cost home visits to parents of newborns in Greene County.

In a separate item on the agenda, the council will also hear about a $39,604 Musgrave Foundation Grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, also benefitting that same program.

Ruth Brown is a public health nurse and the NEST Partnership Coordinator at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Brown said not only will the program be affordable, but it’s important for the mom and baby’s safety.

“Even parents that have received one visit, moms have reported a 28% decrease in clinical anxiety. It’s also shown to decrease ED visits,” Brown said.

Family Connects is a program in collaboration between Jordan Valley Health Center, CoxHealth, and Mercy. Teri Sickmyre is the administrative director of nursing over the women’s and children’s unit at CoxHealth. Sickmyre said the program will be for people of all socioeconomic statuses.

“Sometimes people who have the resources are afraid to reach out and ask for help,” Sickmyre said. “This will break all barriers, not only financial but other barriers that may keep mothers from getting help for themselves.”

Jennifer Murray, the director of nursing for women’s and children’s services at Mercy, sent a statement to KY3 expressing excitement for the new program.

“We are so excited to be able to work with the Family Connects Program and help them access patients who might need a little extra support as they take their baby home from the hospital. We know that even experienced families sometimes need additional support when a new baby arrives, and the nurses at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are an excellent resource for these patients,” Murray said.

Bre Tyger has been a nurse for around 15 years. Tyger said parenting is so difficult. Anything to make it a little easier for families will make a huge difference for the families in our city.

“We have families that have babies that, as parents, you know, we don’t know what to do when we come home with a baby. We don’t know how to be a parent or what to do with this new baby. It’s kind of scary and overwhelming to have a new baby,” Tyger said.

As a reminder, the city council meeting is moved from Historic City Hall to the Springfield Regional Police-Fire Training Center at 2620 W. Battlefield. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

You can read more about this program on the city’s website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.