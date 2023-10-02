Springfield leaders look to upgrade intersection at Division Street and National Avenue

City looking at improving intersection at National and Division
City looking at improving intersection at National and Division(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield is looking to do a $2 million construction project at the corner of National Avenue and Division Street.

The project will be in partnership with the Burlington Northern Railroad and Missouri Highway Commission.

$750,000 of that project is expected to come from a grant from the Missouri Highway Commission. Springfield City Council will vote on whether or not to approve accepting that grant Monday night.

The project will include several upgrades for the intersection, according to Assistant Director of Public Works, Martin Gugel.

“This project will eventually encompass safety improvements to both. Part of that is also the new infrastructure for the signal, there’s currently, what we call a truss design for the signals are hanging off of a metal truss. We’re gonna replace that with the traditional signal poles and in arms, and then add some make some geometric improvements,” said Gugel.

It will also include accessibility improvements and bike lanes.

Gugel says this intersection was due for an upgrade.

“This is an opportunity to go in and, again, upgrade equipment for us and the railroad. And again, that just from being a unique situation where you’ve got a rail crossing so close to the signal. And with that overhead truss being the signal, system infrastructure, this is just something where we can go through, do some additional things to improve safety,” said Gugel.

The project is in the early stages and isn’t set to begin actual construction until mid to late 2024. There’s no end date currently set.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
Congrats to KY3′s Lisa Rose! She became the newest National Academy of Television Arts &...
Congrats! KY3′s Lisa Rose honored with the Silver Circle Award at Mid-America Emmys
Courtesy: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright promised his kids a puppy when he retired. Cardinals delivered on final day
Warm for a little longer before fall and rain chances return
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Monday before cooler air starts to return
When KYTV celebrated its 10th anniversary in 1963
GALLERY: KY3 celebrates 70 years as The Place To Be in the Ozarks

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hold on to beat Jets with Taylor Swift, Aaron Rodgers watching
Neighbors speak out after seconds water main break in 6 months
Northwest Springfield neighborhood tired of heavy flooding from water main breaks
Water main break in Springfield.
Northwest Springfield neighborhood tired of heavy flooding from water main breaks
Marionville Pickleball Warehouse
Marionville holds grand public opening of indoor pickleball warehouse facility
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
IT’S A LOVE STORY: Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets