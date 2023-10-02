Springfield leaders look to upgrade intersection at Division Street and National Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield is looking to do a $2 million construction project at the corner of National Avenue and Division Street.

The project will be in partnership with the Burlington Northern Railroad and Missouri Highway Commission.

$750,000 of that project is expected to come from a grant from the Missouri Highway Commission. Springfield City Council will vote on whether or not to approve accepting that grant Monday night.

The project will include several upgrades for the intersection, according to Assistant Director of Public Works, Martin Gugel.

“This project will eventually encompass safety improvements to both. Part of that is also the new infrastructure for the signal, there’s currently, what we call a truss design for the signals are hanging off of a metal truss. We’re gonna replace that with the traditional signal poles and in arms, and then add some make some geometric improvements,” said Gugel.

It will also include accessibility improvements and bike lanes.

Gugel says this intersection was due for an upgrade.

“This is an opportunity to go in and, again, upgrade equipment for us and the railroad. And again, that just from being a unique situation where you’ve got a rail crossing so close to the signal. And with that overhead truss being the signal, system infrastructure, this is just something where we can go through, do some additional things to improve safety,” said Gugel.

The project is in the early stages and isn’t set to begin actual construction until mid to late 2024. There’s no end date currently set.

