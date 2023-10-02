Springfield, Mo. charities feel the impact of inflation a year later

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation isn’t only impacting the pocketbooks of consumers, but it’s also putting a hurt on charities.

In 2020, if you purchased an item for $100, in 2023, that same item would cost you $118.63. In just three years, that is an increase of 18.6 percent. Imagine if you were buying food to help feed the hungry in our area, well, that increase comes to nearly a half million dollars.

“Food pricing is that, it dramatically increased over the last three years, and we have seen that across the board. In just this last year, we spent $2.5 million in purchasing food for our network of charities. So that is half a million more than we had spent in the previous year,” says Jordan Browning with the Ozarks Food Harvest.

Browning says the need in our area is greater now than it was during the COVID pandemic. Just in June, 70,000 people reached out to the Food Harvest for help. While donations from the public help, the organization relies on large companies to help them meet their need.

“Primarily, we get a lot of our food from corporate donations, and we also get food from the USDA. We have seen that go down across the board. Just from the USDA, we have seen a donation drop of 4 million pounds. So, all of those pounds we are having to make up by purchasing that food,” says Browning.

Just down the road at the Council of Churches of the Ozarks, it sees the need for help every morning with a line of people waiting to get in.

“Is when they walk in, they are greeted with a smile, they are greeted with a volunteer who is ready to serve them, it’s like I can finally get what I need here,” says Jaimie Trussell, CEO of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

Trussell says they have seen food costs rise around 24 percent as well, and from August 2022 to August 2023, they have seen a rise of about 19 percent in the number of households served.

“Our budget was set for a modest increase, but not only did we have a huge increase in demand, but we also had a huge increase in cost. All of us feel when we go to the store and our $100 doesn’t go as far but imagine if you are on fixed income,” says Trussell.

Now as we move forward to the holiday season, both the Ozarks Food Harvest and the Council of Churches know the Ozarks will step up to help as they always do.

“The Ozarks are incredibly generous, and I have not given one tour of this facility and told one person about the work that we do here, and they said I want to be involved here, tell me how to help,” says Trussell.

With the holiday season approaching, Browning says, this year the organization are seeing a 20 percent increase in just the cost of turkeys that they purchase.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.