TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crash closes westbound I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.

Truck crashes in construction zone on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
Truck crashes in construction zone on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A fiery truck crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-44. The crash is in the construction zone at the 64-mile marker.

Traffic is being re-routed onto 266 until crews can clean up the wreckage. Debris from the crash has also closed one eastbound lane of the interstate. No word yet on the condition of the truck driver.

Another truck crashed in the same construction zone on Friday. That crash also closed the westbound lanes of the interstate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
Congrats to KY3′s Lisa Rose! She became the newest National Academy of Television Arts &...
Congrats! KY3′s Lisa Rose honored with the Silver Circle Award at Mid-America Emmys
Courtesy: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright promised his kids a puppy when he retired. Cardinals delivered on final day
Warm for a little longer before fall and rain chances return
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Monday before cooler air starts to return
When KYTV celebrated its 10th anniversary in 1963
GALLERY: KY3 celebrates 70 years as The Place To Be in the Ozarks

Latest News

MGN Online
Woman from Springfield killed in a crash near Crane, Mo.
Bre Tyger sits down to talk about free at-home nurse visiting program coming to Springfield.
Springfield City Council discussing program offering no-cost visits to parents of newborns
City looking at improving intersection at National and Division
Springfield leaders look to upgrade intersection at Division Street and National Avenue
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hold on to beat Jets with Taylor Swift, Aaron Rodgers watching