TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crash closes westbound I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A fiery truck crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-44. The crash is in the construction zone at the 64-mile marker.

Traffic is being re-routed onto 266 until crews can clean up the wreckage. Debris from the crash has also closed one eastbound lane of the interstate. No word yet on the condition of the truck driver.

Another truck crashed in the same construction zone on Friday. That crash also closed the westbound lanes of the interstate.

