West Plains Police Department identifies juveniles wanted for property damage

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department identified multiple juveniles wanted for property damage.

Police received several reports over the weekend of vehicles being struck by rocks on US Highway 63 near the intersection of State Route CC. Police say the juveniles damaged several homes, as well. During the investigation, it was discovered that there were potentially other victims who had not yet reported property damage to their vehicles or residences.

If your property was damaged during the evening or overnight hours of Thursday, Friday, or Saturday (9/28-9/30), contact the West Plains Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.