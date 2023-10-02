West Plains Police Department identifies juveniles wanted for property damage

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department identified multiple juveniles wanted for property damage.

Police received several reports over the weekend of vehicles being struck by rocks on US Highway 63 near the intersection of State Route CC. Police say the juveniles damaged several homes, as well. During the investigation, it was discovered that there were potentially other victims who had not yet reported property damage to their vehicles or residences.

If your property was damaged during the evening or overnight hours of Thursday, Friday, or Saturday (9/28-9/30), contact the West Plains Police Department.

