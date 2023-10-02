Woman from Springfield killed in a crash near Crane, Mo.

NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) -A woman was killed and three others were hurt in a crash west of Crane Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a car ran off Old Wire Road. The car hit several fence posts and overturned.

Michelle Myers, 51, of Springfield died. The driver and another passenger were taken to Springfield hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. A nine-year-old girl who was the only one wearing a seatbelt suffered moderate injuries.

This is Troop D’s 109th fatality for 2023.

