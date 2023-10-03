After a year-and-a-half of renovations, Reeds Spring Primary School open to students again

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Reeds Spring Primary School was built in the 1970s ′s and houses children from pre-K through the First Grade. But for the last year-and-a-half, the building has been undergoing extensive renovations and the addition of a new wing while the students have been scattered to classrooms in three other buildings.

But on Tuesday (Oct. 3), around 400 students were back in one place as the new-look Reeds Spring Primary School reopened after an $18 million facelift that was put together by the same Springfield architects (Dake Wells Architecture) who designed the unique three-story (mostly underground) Reeds Spring middle school that’s won numerous awards for its unique look.

The renovation was made possible because of a voter-approved no-tax-increase bond levy.

“Our team is absolutely thrilled about this opportunity, and we are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition for our students,” said Primary School Principal Adria Simkins. “We want to express our sincere gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and invaluable partnerships throughout this journey.”

The Primary School now has modernized flooring and lighting for a better learning environment and transformations like a new library that used to be an outdoor courtyard.

“The courtyard really wasn’t being used very often and was kind of wasted space,” said Reeds Spring School District Director of Communications Ben Fisher. “So the architects decided to enclose it and create the library here. What that allowed us to do was take the old library and turn that into classrooms.”

The school now has 70,000 square feet of renovated space and a 5,0000 square-foot addition of four storm-safe early childhood classrooms.

“For years, we’ve had a waiting list of families wanting to get their kids into our preschool programs,” Fisher explained. “Now we have more early childhood classrooms, and that’s going to mean more kids getting some valuable learning before kindergarten. There’s a lot of research that shows the more prepared kids are when they start kindergarten, the better they do through the whole K-12 process. So early childhood education is really important, and this is going to enable us to have more kids take advantage of that opportunity.”

The renovation also includes a childcare area for the infants of employees, and parents who pick up their children from school will notice an additional lane in the parking lot that is designed to cut down on congestion.

Besides the changes to the indoor part of the school, outside there’s a brand new playground with special features.

“We worked with a company called Unlimited Play, and they design fully accessible playgrounds,” Fisher said. “You’ll see ramps so kids that are in a wheelchair or have trouble walking can get up there to use the same equipment that all the other kids use. On the ground, there’s a soft mat, which is safer. So everyone seems to like it.”

The same $40 million bond issue that paid for the Primary School improvements and a new Technical and Career center (currently under construction) will also be used to build a community park in an unoccupied area next to the middle school.

“The district has decided to build a park that anyone can use because the five communities that make up the Reeds Spring school district don’t really have parks,” Fisher said. “There’s no unifying place for families to spend time together, so that’s why we’re taking it on ourselves to build a park for everyone to use. That park will also have a fully accessible playground plus tennis courts, pickleball courts, walking trails, biking trails, a disc golf course, and some outdoor viewing areas. It’s really going to be wonderful for this area.”

Plans are to have the community park open by early 2025.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house at the Reeds Spring Primary School on Monday, October 9, at 5:30 p.m.

