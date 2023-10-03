Arkansas Department of Health offering free flu vaccines

The Arkansas Department of Health will provide free vaccines at its local health units.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While seasonal flu cases are low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is the perfect time to get vaccinated.

Once again, the Arkansas Department of Health will provide free vaccines

Walk-in flu shots are available at all local health units.

While there is no out-of-pocket cost, people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

To find a county health unit near you, click here.

