The black walnut harvest returns to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This time of year, people across the Ozarks look forward to the fall season kicking off with the weather eventually turning cooler and the fall holidays approaching.

Plus, every October marks the start of black walnut season here in the Ozarks and across the United States. When looking back at the previous black walnut season, Brian Hammons, the president of Hammons Black Walnuts, notes that the numbers ran a little below normal.

“We ended up with about 13 and a half million pounds of wild black walnuts last season,” Hammons said. “That’s a little below average for us. Most of that came from west of the Mississippi River, Missouri, and adjoining states. Last year’s meat yield from the walnuts was disappointing, though. We ended up getting two-thirds the amount of meat that we usually get from a harvest season.”

Those numbers came in due to the drought conditions that plagued much of the state of Missouri and some other parts of the country back in 2022. While some drought conditions were present, Hammons is optimistic about the prospects of this harvest season.

“While dry conditions can have an impact on black walnut yields and the meat, we’re watching the trends,” Hammons said. “We did see some good rounds of rain in the spring that led to pretty good pollinating conditions. We have seen a number of nuts grow and a number of trees yielding black walnuts. So, the net yield could potentially be decent this season.”

Hammons and others are certainly encouraged by what they’ve seen so far since picking and harvesting black walnuts is a decades-old tradition in the Ozarks. It’s a tradition that he sees get passed on to other generations within families that he has spoken to.

“We see a lot of kids coming in with black walnuts that they’ve picked up, and their parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles help them along the way,” Hammons says. “It’s great to see them and the families get out, enjoy the fall weather, and teach them how a little work or hard work can be rewarding. The reward is getting money for their walnuts and using them to buy whatever they want. One family said the money they got from harvesting led to getting coats for the wintertime, while one family said a three-year-old member of theirs got their first dollar picking up black walnuts.”

Just like last season, Hammons Black Walnuts says there’s some money to be made for those that get their harvest in early in the season. The starting pay for the walnuts is $16 per 100 pounds brought in. In terms of what to look for, color isn’t necessarily important. Hammons keeps the guidelines simple.

“When the black walnuts fall from the tree, it’s pretty much ready to go,” Hammons said. “If I put my thumb on it and it leaves an indentation, the nut is ready. Picking that nut up soon is important to preserve its quality for either personal use or harvesting. If you get to a tree, shake the limb, and see walnuts come down, they’re ready. If they stay or don’t leave an imprint after pressing with your thumb, they aren’t ready yet.”

For those looking to collect and gather black walnuts for harvesting, Hammons Black Walnuts has a Hulling and Buying Locations page to make it easy to find a hulling station close to you. If the season does prove to yield a good amount of black walnuts, those hulling stations should be busy as an Ozarks tradition continues on.

