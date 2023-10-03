Branson, Mo., considers renewing tourism tax on November Ballot

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Stone and Taney Counties will decide whether to extend a one percent sales tax to promote tourism.

The Branson-Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District has been collecting the tax since 2006. If the tax is renewed, it will stay in place for another 10 years.

“When this was put into place, it accounts for roughly two-thirds of our marketing budget. Due to the contract that we execute for the district, as well as for the city of Branson, we do all the destination marketing for the Branson market. So, the TCD tax again two-thirds of it. So, we would be significantly less if we don’t have this tax.” said Jonas Arjes with the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

In 2022, Branson tourism brought in a record $11 million in taxes from attractions, restaurants, and shopping.

