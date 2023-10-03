BREAKING: Large fire at apartment in southeast Springfield, Mo.

Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are battling a large fire in southeast Springfield, Mo.

The blaze at the Crosswinds Apartments, 1940 S. Ingram Mill Road, broke out around 6:00 pm.

Firefighters have been using aerial trucks to attack the flames.

The building has been evacuated, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

A KY3 news team is on the scene, with updates as soon as they become available.

