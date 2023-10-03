Buddy Check 3: Who should be getting yearly mammograms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve been a little confused over the years about who should get a yearly mammogram, there’s good reason for the confusion.

The recommendations have changed from time to time. Not all agencies have even agreed on the best age to start and end yearly screenings with a mammogram.

So we took our questions to a long-time local breast cancer surgeon, who has a strong opinion from decades of seeing breast cancer patients.

In 1976, the American Cancer Society recommended that women 50 years and older get a yearly mammogram to screen for breast cancer.

By 1997, that recommendation for the yearly mammogram dropped to include 40-year-old women. But in the following years, a big debate developed over the 40 vs. 50 screening age. Then, in the early 2000s, a government agency weighed in and drew a lot of attention, creating even more confusion.

“It’s the United States Preventative Task Force, which issues guidelines on various topics of screening, and in 2009, 2008, they issued their controversial recommendations that mammograms don’t start until women are 50...and they would be done every other year instead of every year and stop when you reach 74 years of age,” said Mercy Breast Cancer Surgeon, John Bumberry.

Dr. Bumberry understands how the agency came to its conclusions, but breast cancer doctors like him were more concerned with the bigger picture.

“So women in their 40s don’t get breast cancer as much. So they basically said why are we screening them? The problem is women in their 40s get worse breast cancers. Their breast cancers are more likely to be advanced locally and, more likely to be involving the nodes and more likely to require chemo and those kinds of treatments. And if you don’t pick them up, then they’re more likely to be metastatic where you can’t help them anyway,” said Dr. Bumberry.

“Even though the government said you don’t need to do mammograms until 50, the government recognized that might not have been a good idea...so they continued to require that they at least be covered by insurance. So many women continued to follow the guidelines to start yearly mammograms at 40, while others were glad to be able to wait until their 50s. But the benefits of getting a yearly mammogram starting at 40 are dramatic if breast cancer is discovered,” according to Dr. Bumberry.

“They also save you from chemotherapy, or can you know if you have stage 3 disease, we might still cure you, but not without a lot of chemotherapy and radiotherapy and all the other stuff we have to give. You get that mammogram more regularly. We might catch that where you don’t even need any of that stuff other than surgery or maybe surgery and a pill,” according to the breast cancer surgeon.

We have more of our conversation with Dr. Bumberry on our streaming service on ky3.com. Look for the word “livestream” on the right side of the banner. Then look for “mammogram guidelines” under “digital extras.”

And as always, don’t forget to sign up for Buddy Check 3, so you can help yourself and a buddy remember to start with those monthly self-exams and keep up with the other recommendations like mammograms that catch cancer in its earliest, most curable stages.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.