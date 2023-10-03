City of Springfield receives $15,000 for artificial Christmas tree; hopes it’ll attract more tourism during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re weeks from Halloween, but Springfield leaders are already thinking about Christmas.

Monday night, the city council accepted a $15,000 donation from the Hatch Foundation for an artificial tree that will replace the live one and save money too.

The new tree is 64 feet tall, and the city says it’s in hopes it will bring in more tourism.

”It’s twice as large as what we normally have, and the city will refurbish it with LED lights,” said Rusty Worley with the Downtown Springfield Association. “We’re excited to have this new edition for our holiday season.”

Worley says it’ll be an investment for many years to come saving the city thousands of dollars each year installing and lighting up a real tree. City leaders say each previous year, a 20-plus foot real tree is moved into the square, and it costs public works $6,000 in labor and the CID $30,000 in lighting installation on and around the tree.

”It’s also really important from an economic standpoint because the fourth quarter is the biggest time for our retailers, and it’s when many of them will do 40 to 50% of their sales,” said Worley. “We want to encourage as many people as possible to spend a portion of their holiday budget downtown.”

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will be on November 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.

