COLD CASE: Florida authorities identify Climax Springs, Mo., woman’s body 30 years later

By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLIMAX SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A woman found dead in 1990 in Daytona Beach, Florida, has been identified. And she has ties to Climax Springs.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to help identify Roberta Lynn Weber.

“It’s always a good idea to have agencies helping each other. We never know what resources one another has, especially when the victim or suspect lives outside of your jurisdiction,” said Detective Dakota McGuire with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s body was found in a wooded area of Daytona Beach. There were no personal items or clothes with the body, but her DNA was collected and entered into a national database.

Investigators started looking at her case again earlier this year and consulted with a forensic lab in Texas.

Detective Mcguire says one day, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office called asking for help.

”They located a body they were attempting to identify, like on the contacted us because they believe that she grew up in the area,” said Det. Mcguire.

The woman has been identified as Roberta Lynn Weber. It turns out she had connections to Climax Springs in Camden County.

“Using our databases, we started tracking,” said Detective Weaver with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Weber graduated from Climax Springs High School back in 1976.

Workers at the lab in Texas located the family in Missouri. Weber’s sister and, eventually, her daughter were all able to confirm the same story. Nobody had seen Weber since 1989 when she divorced her husband. They thought she had been living in California.

“I could hear the sadness in her voice,” said Det. Weaver.

