At least 2 dead in pileup on smoke-filled Arkansas highway

Several helicopters responded to a crash on Highway 67 with multiple deaths.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWIFTON, Ark. (AP) — Smoke from a burning field apparently caused a crash involving over a dozen vehicles, killing at least two people and closing Highway 67 in both directions, Arkansas State Police said Tuesday

Troopers at the site of the pileup said there were likely multiple casualties among the 15 cars and semitrailers, KARK-TV reported.

Further details on their condition were not immediately available. Arkansas State Police did not immediately respond to phone messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment.

The nearby fire likely caused thick smoke and low visibility in the area, state police officials told the Little Rock-based TV station.

As of 4:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 67 were reopened. All northbound lanes remained closed, news outlets reported.

The crash happened near Swifton, a mile southwest of Exit 102 where Highway 67 intersects with Arkansas 226, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Woman from Marionville killed in a crash near Crane, Mo.
Truck crashes in construction zone on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crash closes westbound I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
Clouds will be more widespread today, but we'll still warm into the 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and cooler air arrive tomorrow
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
MGN Online
Lebanon, Mo. man killed in a crash near his hometown

Latest News

Renovations and an additional wing for storm safe early childhood classrooms took a...
After a year-and-a-half of renovations, Reeds Spring Primary School open to students again
Weber was found dead in 1990
COLD CASE: Florida authorities identify Climax Springs, Mo., woman’s body 30 years later
Several helicopters responded to a crash on Highway 67 with multiple deaths.
Drone video shows 15-vehicle crash with 2 deaths reported
KY3's Lisa Rose reports.
Buddy Check 3: Who should be getting yearly mammograms