Lebanon, Mo. man killed in a crash near his hometown

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Hall, 72, of Lebanon ran off Highway 64, his truck hit a fence, utility box and two trailers.

Troopers say Hall wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

This is Troop I’s 23rd fatality of the year. Troop I is based in Rolla.

