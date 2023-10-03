Lebanon, Mo. man killed in a crash near his hometown

MGN Online
MGN Online((MGN))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Hall, 72, of Lebanon ran off Highway 64, his truck hit a fence, utility box and two trailers.

Troopers say Hall wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

This is Troop I’s 23rd fatality of the year. Troop I is based in Rolla.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

