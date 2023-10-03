Magnetic brain stimulation may help fight nicotine cravings, MU research suggests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine may have discovered another way to treat cigarette cravings through a therapy called theta-burst transcranial magnetic stimulation (TBS).

It involves directing magnetic field pulses into a key area of a patient’s brain in order to stimulate brain activity, leading to improved self-control and reduced cravings.

More than 46 million Americans use nicotine on a regular basis, and a 2018 CDC study found that more than half of smokers are trying to quit, using patches or medication, but most fail.

“The majority of smokers relapse even when they use a medication, and we believe that part of the reason for that is that it really extends beyond just craving,” said Brett Froeliger, Ph.D., professor of Psychiatry at the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

MU researchers have been studying why our inhibitions fail to keep us from doing something we don’t want to do – and how to help our brains better resist those urges through the use of magnetic wave therapy.

The study involved 37 participants, mostly in their late 40s.

“The goal of this study was to look at a novel form of transcranial magnetic stimulation to an area of the brain that we know is important for inhibiting a behavioral response,” Froeliger said.

The treatment process involves the patient performing a test that is designed to exercise their inhibitions while the brain’s activity is mapped. Once the right spot in the brain is found, scientists use a specialized magnet to send pulses just beneath the skull.

“It strengthened the communication, that network, and the extent to which it did was associated with a reduction in craving, the urge to smoke and smoking behavior,” Froeliger said.

With more active inhibitions, patients performed better when re-taking the same test a second time.

Froeliger says this research has the potential to help many other conditions.

“We’re testing this in among individuals who smoke,” Froeliger said. “But this clearly can be used to test in individuals and develop a potential treatment for people that are addicted to other drugs of abuse as well. So, it’s not specific to smoking.”

Froeliger says the next questions will be to identify the most effective number of treatments, the durability of the treatment’s effects, and whether there is an even better way to stimulate these specific brain cells.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.