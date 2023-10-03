Mississippi man killed after motorcycle crash in Stone County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mississippi has died after a single-motorcycle crash near Cape Fair, Missouri Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 11:20 a.m., 71-year-old Richard King of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was riding his BMW motorcycle on Missouri Highway 76.

The crash happened when the motorcycle went off the left side of the road and overturned, throwing King off.

King was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter, where he was later pronounced dead.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 110th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

