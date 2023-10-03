Missouri farmers battling with drought conditions this fall, too

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This past summer, Missouri made hay and water available to farmers to help through the drought and heat.

One thousand five hundred acres were made available across the state to help farmers get some relief through the summer months.

For some farmers, this recent drought means still seeing the positives.

“Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel that comes, again, we are seeing that now with calf prices and the good lord will send rain,” says Josh Worthington, owner of Worthington Angus.

Worthington’s’ sign on his land in Dade County carries a message of ‘Eat Beef, Pray for Rain.’ Producers and farmers are doing just that: praying.

“This isn’t the first time we have seen dry conditions. It’s not fun when we see them. Whether it’s different programs like through farm services or like that, there are some programs to help offset some of the input costs.” says Worthington.

One such program was the Hay and Water Assistance Program available to farmers from the Department of Conservation and the Department of Natural Resources.

Jake Buxton with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the continuation of the drought last year added to the need this year.

“What made this drought a bit worse was when it hit—hitting in the springtime when farmers are trying to get those fields ready for haying. It hit at a different time that the last drought hit,” says Buxton.

Christi Miller with the Missouri Department of Agriculture says that while some farmers may choose to sell their herds of cattle, it’s a learning experience for others.

“People will be much more cognizant of what can happen in a drought and how to better take care of their land and their livestock to withstand some of these challenges,” says Miller.

One way some farmers are working to combat future droughts is to plant more heat-resistant grass for hay.

“Transition to a warm season native grass. I have been hearing a lot of discussion about that in the drought advisory committee. As we talk about that, I am hearing that mentioned more and more.” says Buxton.

Regardless of whether you are a new farmer or a third-generation farmer, farmers will work to continue feeding the people of Missouri and keep a positive outlook.

“At the end of the day, we know it will rain, and we try to keep as much extra pasture as we can during these times. So yeah, I think there are bright futures ahead. We all see it coming,” says Worthington.

The old farmer’s saying is, ‘The rain will come when the drought ends.’ Worthington hopes it comes sooner rather than later.

