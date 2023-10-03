MoDOT to overhaul century old bridge in Dent County; not everyone is excited about the upgrades

DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to overhaul a century-old bridge in Dent County on Route 19. However, not everyone in the community is excited about the upgrades.

“It’s amazing what comes up and down 19 highway,” said Max Gorman. “That’s a direct route. That’s our artery for this part of the country.”

He says that the highway, connecting Shannon and Dent Counties, is vital to the region. Nearly a century old, the structure known as the bridge over Standing Rock is rotting away.

“We’ve been on this a long time trying to get them to replace that bridge because next year it will be a hundred years old,” said Dent County Commissioner Gary Larson.

Nearly 900 cars cross the bridge every day. Everyone agrees that the nearly 100-year-old structure needs to be replaced. What they can’t agree on is the detour route.

“You get up there on the devil’s backbone I don’t want to meet anybody, not even a car, more or less a truck,” said Shannon County Commissioner Dale Counts.

The proposed detour would take traffic 30 minutes out of the way on what locals consider a dangerous path.

“Looking at a map, it looks fine and dandy, but when you actually get boots on the ground there, it’s horrible,” said Ricky Gorman.

“My concern is so great that I called the Governor’s office this morning, and I’ve called both of our state senators,” said Gorman

“Anytime you close a bridge, it impacts somebody,” said Preston Kramer with MoDOT.

The agency is aiming to get the entire bridge deck replaced in a short time frame.

“Getting it down to 45 calendar days is pretty impressive in its own right,” said Kramer.

But county commissioners say this wasn’t the plan.

“The last we heard was that their plan was to put a bypass around so that people could drive around it,” said Counts.

“Originally, Preston Kramer, who is with MoDOT, had told me that it’s not in concrete but that they would build half a bridge there, and when they got the half a bridge built, they would open it up for the traffic. Then they would tear down the old bridge and finish the other half,” said Larson.

The community is hoping the state will work to find a more suitable solution to closing down the bridge over Route 19 in order to replace it.

“I would like to see MoDOT go back to the planning stages,” said Larson.

