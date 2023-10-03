Monett Police Department officer injured after investigators say drunk driver crashed into patrol car

Ronald Roetto faces charges including DWI resulting in physical injury and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A judge set bond at $5,000.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A Monett Police Department officer suffered injuries after investigators say the officer’s patrol car was crashed into by a drunken driver.

Ronald Roetto faces charges including DWI resulting in physical injury and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A judge set bond at $5,000.

The crash happened Monday night around 10 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue in Monett. Investigators say Roetto crashed into the back of the patrol car parked on the shoulder with its lights flashing. The officer and Roetto suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Investigators say Roetto’s eyes were bloodshot, watery, and glassy. Officers at the scene say he failed a field sobriety test. The hospital staff drew his blood for testing.

