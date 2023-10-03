Motorcyclist injured in crash in Springfield, Mo., Tuesday morning

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist suffered injuries after a crash in Springfield on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash at Chestnut and West Bypass around 9:30 a.m. Police say the motorcycle was going west on Chestnut when a car took a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s passenger side.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered a broken leg.

A motorcyclist suffered injuries after a crash in Springfield on Tuesday.
KY3's Ashley Reynolds explains how not to get scammed.
