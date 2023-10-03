Mount Vernon 18-year-old charged with robbing a Marionville convenience store with a gun

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mount Vernon has been charged after an armed robbery at a Marionville convenience store Saturday evening.

According to online court documents, 18-year-old Nickolas Justice is charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing, and fourth-degree assault.

According to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department, on September 30, Justice went into a Casey’s General Store with a gun. He is seen on camera going behind the cashier counter and taking vape supplies before being noticed by employees.

“It is a blessing no one was hurt during this incident. Like it or not, Missouri is a constitutional carry state. When a criminal masks themselves and enters an establishment armed, there is a real risk of someone in the store being armed as well. This could have ended in death. If you’re living a lifestyle that would lead to this type of ridiculous behavior, come ask us for help. It may save your life,” said a social media post.

Police say a brief struggle occurred, and other customers joined in to stop Justice. Police then arrested him. Authorities later found out the gun he had was reported stolen out of a nearby jurisdiction.

Justice is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

