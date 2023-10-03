Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by tractor-trailer in a Springfield, Mo., parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a man struck and killed by a semi in a parking lot.

The victim, Todd A. Tennison, 51, of Springfield, died from his injuries on Sunday.

Officers responded on September 29 around 10 a.m. in the 2825 North Kansas Expressway area regarding the crash. Investigators say a white tractor-trailer pulling a 52-foot box trailer was eastbound on the access road, leaving a parking lot when he hit Tennison. Investigators say Tennison had been seated on the ground, just off the roadway.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer driver left the crash scene, possibly unaware of the incident. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This was Springfield’s 21st fatal motor vehicle crash in 2023.

