Pictures: The Smith Park Neighborhood in Springfield celebrates ‘Good Neighbor Week’

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and the city of Springfield have partnered to celebrate the ‘Good Neighbor Week’ in Springfield.

The third of five block parties happened Monday night in the Smith Park Neighborhood. Those attending enjoyed free ice cream, live music, and science experiments from the KY3 First Alert Weather Team.

Future Block Parties:

  • Fassnight Park - 10/3 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sequiota Park - 10/4 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

