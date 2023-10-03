Safety concerns for domestic violence survivors as national emergency alert activates cellphones

Harmony House urges victims to turn off second phones to protect themselves
These emergency alerts will go out over the radios and TV accompanied by a loud tone.
These emergency alerts will go out over the radios and TV accompanied by a loud tone.
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To ensure citizens receive critical information during national emergencies, an emergency alert is set to activate cell phones nationwide at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

While this is a crucial safety measure for the general public, it has raised concerns for domestic violence victims. For some individuals, a second cellphone serves as a lifeline, offering a sense of security and connection to the outside world in homes filled with fear and control.

To address this issue, Harmony House’s executive director, Jared Alexander, has asked those in need to turn off the second phone before the alert goes off.

“Having another device that isn’t tracked by an abusive partner is a way to have a lifeline to the outside world,” explained Alexander. He emphasized the prevalence of digital and technological abuse in domestic violence situations, where abusers often exert control over their victims through electronic means.

This hidden second phone remains a secret means of reaching help when needed, providing victims with a critical lifeline in dire circumstances. Unlike Amber Alerts or weather notifications, the nationwide emergency alert cannot be turned off, raising fears among those who rely on this secret connection for their safety.

“This is a nationwide kind of emergency alert. There’s no way to turn it off like you can do with Amber Alerts or weather alerts on your phone,” Ethan Cox, Owner of Cellphone Doctor, cautioned, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The only way to ensure the second phone remains concealed during the emergency alert is to turn off the device entirely. Cox says most modern phones do not allow easy battery removal, so powering down is the best option.

For iPhone users, Cox advises, “Press the volume up button, then the volume down button, press and hold the power button until it gives you the option to power off your device.”

Android users, he suggests, “Slide down from the notification center, then slide down again until you see the power button. Click that button to power off your device.”

Once the emergency alert test is complete, it should last approximately one minute. However, keeping the phone off for an additional hour is recommended just to be cautious.

