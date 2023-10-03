Sample Ballots: Check out what’s on the ballot in November 2023 in Missouri

Generic vote buttons
Generic vote buttons(Source: WBTV file photo)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians go to the polls on November 7. Only a few counties will go to the polls, with limited questions on the ballots. The election features school, county, and citywide issues.

MISSOURI ONLY:

Hickory County: (See Polk County)

Lawrence County: https://www.lawrencecountymo.org/_files/ugd/e487e4_132a1890800549c4a53da64f295868ef.pdf

Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_8cef416bf0eb4190bf87d94fa281d56d.pdf

Polk County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/oxbpAJgOG3s31uriMTk7kmB8Qfo=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/J7LTASY5PJEZLMSKDUBQCVYRW4.png

Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/media/uploads/downloads/doc01317120230925090349.pdf

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?id=5003

Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/6dZFUNF3Z075nxX_rRNM7yOpbl0=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/BZDSFLCXRRCQLFRXVWBPRC2D6Y.png

Webster County:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phlpes County inmate arrested in Ray County, Missouri
Phelps County authorities say escaped inmate has been arrested near Kansas City
MGN Online
Woman from Marionville killed in a crash near Crane, Mo.
Truck crashes in construction zone on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crash closes westbound I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
One more warm day before changes roll in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more warm day before fall returns
Courtesy: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright promised his kids a puppy when he retired. Cardinals delivered on final day

Latest News

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure lit the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, after a...
City of Springfield receives $15,000 for artificial Christmas tree; hopes it’ll attract more tourism during the holidays
KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
City of Springfield receives $15,000 for artificial Christmas tree; hopes it’ll attract more tourism
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to overhaul a century-old bridge in Dent County...
MoDOT to overhaul century old bridge in Dent County; not everyone is excited about the upgrades
KY3's Frances Watson reports.
MoDOT to overhaul century old bridge between Dent and Shannon Counties