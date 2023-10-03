Sample Ballots: Check out what’s on the ballot in November 2023 in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians go to the polls on November 7. Only a few counties will go to the polls, with limited questions on the ballots. The election features school, county, and citywide issues.

MISSOURI ONLY:

Hickory County: (See Polk County)

Lawrence County: https://www.lawrencecountymo.org/_files/ugd/e487e4_132a1890800549c4a53da64f295868ef.pdf

Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_8cef416bf0eb4190bf87d94fa281d56d.pdf

Polk County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/oxbpAJgOG3s31uriMTk7kmB8Qfo=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/J7LTASY5PJEZLMSKDUBQCVYRW4.png

Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/media/uploads/downloads/doc01317120230925090349.pdf

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?id=5003

Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/6dZFUNF3Z075nxX_rRNM7yOpbl0=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/BZDSFLCXRRCQLFRXVWBPRC2D6Y.png

Webster County:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.