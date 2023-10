SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Symphony is performing the show Rivers this Saturday, October 7th at 7:30 pm. Be sure to get your tickets and don’t miss out on this performance!

Get your tickets at https://www.springfieldmosymphony.org/tickets.

