Three firefighters, an employee and a customer are hurt in a crash at a recycling event in Cabool, Mo.

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) -Five people are recovering after the driver of a pickup lost control and hit three firefighters, an employee and a customer at a recycling center.

The Cabool Fire Department says this happened during an Electronics Recycling Event at the intersection of South Cedar Avenue and Frisco Street Saturday morning.

Two firefighters and the recycling employee were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. They have since been released. The other firefighter and the customer suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t hurt.

The Cabool Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, TCMH EMS, Mercy EMS, Mountain Grove Fire Rescue, Air evac and Mercy Lifeline, were all dispatched to the incident. The highway patrol investigated the crash.

The Cabool Fire Chief says the department has received hundreds of support calls, messages, and Facebook messages from around the area. He says this was a freak accident that could have happened anywhere.

The recycling event will be rescheduled.

