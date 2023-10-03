What you need to know about federal student loan pause ending, payments due

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal student loan payments resume in October, with interest accruing since September. It’s essential borrowers know about new options and changes to the payment process this year.

Doug Watson is a certified financial professional at Consumer Credit Counseling Services. Watson said the Biden Administration launched the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, which helps lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers. Watson said the SAVE plan will do some of the following:

- Bring many borrowers’ loan payments to $0 per month.

- Cut payments on undergraduate loans in half.

- Ensure that borrowers never see their balance grow if they keep up with their required payments.

Watson also said another significant change this year is a 12-month on-ramp that automatically applies. He said the 12-month “on-ramp” to repayment runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. The purpose of this on-ramp process is so financially vulnerable borrowers who miss monthly payments during that period are not considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies.

“They won’t be penalized on their credit. Interest will still accrue every month that they don’t make their student loan payments. Their report and their balance, etc., will reflect that, and they’ll get their monthly statements from their credit servicer, and it’ll show they haven’t made their payment,” Watson. “It’ll continue to accrue, but it won’t hurt their credit while they’re maybe trying to get new arrangements made on their repayment or work with their servicer, and that’s good for anyone who cannot make their payments the first 12 months.”

Watson said although there’s a lot of flexibility this year with making payments, he said borrowers need to prioritize paying on time.

“For any kind of debt, putting your head in the sand like an ostrich is not the answer. Debt does not go away anymore, and in most cases, debt will not disappear,” Watson said. “It’s very rarely you’ll ever find debt or a student loan that will just disappear after seven years like it’s been taught to us in the past. That doesn’t necessarily happen anymore, and very rarely does it ever happen.”

Watson also said there are a lot of scam websites out there, so make sure to only use the official site when paying your loans off. He said if you need more advice on student loan payments or are confused about how the process works, come in and get advice from Consumer Credit Counseling Services on South Glenstone Avenue.

